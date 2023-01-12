wire White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations in Wilmington home By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden's aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House counsel's office said in a statement Thursday.The documents were located in a storage area in the garage and then an adjacent room, the statement reads.The documents were located following a search of the president's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. No classified documents were located in Rehoboth, the statement says.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Education MidCity Excellence plans MLK Day party Local News Local mental health services help residents tackle burnout +3 Consumer Experts offer tips to reduce energy, gas bills this winter Public Safety Investigation underway into death of Brown County man More Local News → 1:03 Mixed Precip. Overnight 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:09 National Video The all new EXP. Magazine. Download your copy today! Multimedia Dog Wants To Be Just Like His Guinea Pig Siblings | The Dodo 2:37 National Video Egg price hike impacting Louisiana bakeries during Mardi Gras season2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.