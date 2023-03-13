White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg

On March 13, the White House called on Mike Pence (left) to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on "maternity leave," saying that the former vice president's "homophobic joke" at the Gridiron Club dinner was "offensive and inappropriate."

The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on "maternity leave," saying that the former vice president's "homophobic joke" at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was "offensive and inappropriate."

"The former vice president's homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect."

CNN's Jack Forrest, Paul LeBlanc, Jasmine Wright and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

