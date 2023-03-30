The Biden White House is calling on federal banking regulators to institute a number of changes intended to provide more oversight on large regional banks and reduce the risk of a future banking crisis.

The administration announced its regulatory push on Thursday in response to the recent collapse of two large regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and subsequent market concerns about the potential for contagion throughout the industry. Many of the president's proposed safeguards -- which includes restoring regulations rolled back during the Trump administration -- have been discussed by regulators themselves, and while the administration can recommend these changes be instituted, they cannot force these regulators to take action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.