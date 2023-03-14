The White House on Tuesday is highlighting new efforts to lower Americans' everyday costs, just before the latest Consumer Price Index report -- a key marker of inflation -- is set to be released.

The new steps aimed at lowering out-of-pocket costs come as broad concerns about the economy and the possibility of a recession loom. A White House official detailing the new measures to CNN said they are aimed at lowering the price of health care, home heating, and broadband access, adding that they will impact "tens of millions of seniors, students, and families month-over-month." The new steps are the result of key legislative efforts signed into law by President Joe Biden since taking office.

CNN's Alicia Wallace, Matt Egan, Phil Mattingly and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

