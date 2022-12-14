Matt Hill, a longtime communications aide to President Joe Biden, is leaving the White House for the Department of Commerce to steer communications for the implementation of the administration's multi-billion-dollar investment in the semiconductor industry.

Hill will serve as the communications director for the newly established CHIPS program office, which is responsible for implementing the $50 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act.

