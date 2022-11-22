Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten a rock star's reception at Republican Party functions since winning reelection this month, solidifying himself as a top-tier possible presidential contender. But the Florida Republican has left some influential members of the party wanting more.

He electrified the crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas last weekend, but arrived just before his speech and spent little time glad-handing with donors. Days earlier at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Orlando, DeSantis received a raucous standing ovation, yet he skipped a reception beforehand and the rest of the RGA's events -- despite the fact that, as the home state governor, he was the meeting's unofficial host.

Jamie Gangel contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.