President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains on hold while a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge brought by six GOP-led states.

The Biden administration continues to accept applications for student loan forgiveness, which is worth up to $20,000 per borrower, but it is not currently allowed to cancel student loan debt due to a temporary, administrative hold put on the program by the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals on October 21.

