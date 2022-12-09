Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia ,stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including the status of American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world" a senior administration official tells CNN.

Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will reach "a mutually acceptable arrangement if they keep talking to us," the official continued.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.