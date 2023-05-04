President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is mired in a contentious and highly personal child support battle with an Arkansas woman who is the mother of one of his daughters.

The parties reached a settlement in 2020 where Hunter Biden would pay monthly child support of $20,000 to Lunden Roberts, but Hunter Biden reopened the case last year by asking a judge to reduce the payments.

