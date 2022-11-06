What we learned on the 2022 midterm campaign trail

Jason Fekete talks about the price of groceries as he unloads his shopping cart in Virginia Beach, Virginia on September 23.

 Abbie Sharpe/CNN

Sometimes you hit the campaign trail and there is an issue voters care so much about, that its dominance is inescapable. In 2006, it was growing opposition to the Iraq war. In 2010, it was the backlash against big government spending and bailouts coupled with fear about what Obamacare would look like. This year, it is deep concern about affordability.

That is not to say that other issues, from abortion to crime to the climate and beyond, don't matter a lot to voters -- but anxiety about the high cost of the basics is palpable.

