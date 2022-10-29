The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple's San Francisco home on Friday is expected to be charged with multiple felonies Monday, according San Francisco law enforcement officials. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

"We are coordinating closely with federal and local law enforcement partners on this investigation. We will bring forward multiple felony charges on Monday and expect [suspect David DePape] to be arraigned on Tuesday. DePape will be held accountable for his heinous crimes," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted Friday evening.

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Clare Foran, Whitney Wild and John Miller contributed to this report.

