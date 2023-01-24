What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas in November of 2022.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence.

The lawyer discovered about a dozen classified documents in the boxes, which have since been turned over to the FBI, CNN first reported on Tuesday.

