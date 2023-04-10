The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days.

The Justice Department is investigating how the trove of highly sensitive documents, which include details about how the US spies on friends and foes as well as intelligence on the war in Ukraine, ended up on social media sites.

CNN's Alex Marquardt, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hanlser and Haley Britzky contributed reporting.

