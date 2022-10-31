The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is expected to be charged with multiple felonies Monday as the shock and horror over the attack continues to cast a pall over Washington.

David DePape, 42, faces potential charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the Friday morning attack at the couple's San Francisco home.

