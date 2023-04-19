All eyes are on the Supreme Court as it could say at any moment how it will handle a blockbuster medication abortion case that landed on its doorstep late last week.

The Supreme Court is deciding whether to let lower court rulings that would restrict access to a medication abortion drug go into effect. Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees emergency disputes in the region from where the lawsuit arises, has paused those rulings until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

