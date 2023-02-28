The Supreme Court on Tuesday will take up two challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program -- an initiative aimed at providing targeted debt relief to millions of student-loan borrowers -- that has so far been stalled by legal challenges.

Republican-led states and conservatives challenging the program say it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.

