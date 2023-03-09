A powerful Senate panel will hold a hearing Thursday on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle call for answers and action in the wake of the disaster.

The hearing is taking place after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train on February 3 that released toxic chemicals into the air, water and soil of East Palestine -- an incident that has received national attention and fueled outcry among residents who have reported headaches, coughing and other ailments after the fiery crash.

CNN's Ali Zaslav, Gregory Wallace, Betsy Klein, Lauren Fox and Nouran Salahieh​​ contributed to this report.

