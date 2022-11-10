What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance

An election worker boxes tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office on November 9 in Phoenix.

 Matt York/AP

Key races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called as both states race to count hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be processed.

It still may be hours -- or days -- before enough ballots are counted in those states to determine who won the Senate and gubernatorial races in both states. There are also still many key congressional races uncalled in California and Colorado that will determine what the House looks like when the new Congress is seated in January.

