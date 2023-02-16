Portions of a highly anticipated report by the Atlanta-area special grand jury that investigated Donald Trump's actions in Georgia after the 2020 election will be released Thursday, giving the public its clearest look yet into the two-year probe into Trump and his associates' efforts to reverse his election defeat.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the limited release earlier this week, writing in his order that the report's introduction and conclusion, as well as concerns the panel had about witnesses lying under oath, will made be public on Thursday.

CNN's Sara Murray and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

