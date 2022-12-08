What to know about the prisoner exchange that freed Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner, here at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, was freed from Russian detention on Thursday.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday was freed from Russian detention after a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, a championship-winning player with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury who for years played for a Russian basketball team in the WNBA's off-seasons, had been held in the country since February after she was arrested on drug possession charges at a Moscow airport.

