The Biden administration is expected to make a decision soon on whether to approve the controversial Willow Project in Alaska.

ConocoPhillips' massive Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope has been moving through the administration's approval process for months, galvanizing a sudden uprising of online activism against it, including more than one million letters written to the White House in protest of the project, and a Change.org petition with more than 2.9 million signatures.

