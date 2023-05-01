President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is expected to appear in court Monday morning in northeast Arkansas for a hearing related to a years-old paternity dispute.

What began in 2019 as a basic paternity case has transformed into a proxy battle over Hunter Biden's overseas business deals, his laptop and other financial matters that are under criminal investigation by the Justice Department and facing scrutiny from House Republicans.

