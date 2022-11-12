The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority.

Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats -- and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Kevin Liptak and Melissa Holzberg DePalo contributed to this report.

