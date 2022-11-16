A federal judge's order blocking Title 42 raises many questions. But there's no doubt the ruling has major implications for the Biden administration's border strategy.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's Tuesday decision requires officials to end a controversial Trump-era policy -- something that officials predicted earlier this year would lead to a new influx of migrants trying to cross into the United States.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

