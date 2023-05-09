A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in E. Jean Carroll's civil battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

The panel in a Manhattan federal courtroom is set to consider Carroll's allegations that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman lingerie department dressing room in the spring of 1996, and then defamed her in a social media post last October. Trump has denied the allegations.

