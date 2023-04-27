West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice files to run for Senate, setting up potential challenge to Manchin

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, here on January 11, has filed on Thursday to run for the US Senate.

 Chris Jackson/AP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice filed on Thursday to run for the US Senate, setting up a potential challenge against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, among the most vulnerable incumbents in 2024.

The Republican governor is expected to formally announce his bid at an event later Thursday in White Sulphur Springs.

