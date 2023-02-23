West Virginia brothers who brought bats to the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced

Eric Cramer (blue) and Country Cramer (red) are pictured here.

 From US Department of Justice

Two West Virginia brothers who brought bats to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Washington, DC.

Eric Cramer, 43, who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a restricted area and tried to grab a baton from a police officer, was sentenced to eight months in prison. His brother, Country Cramer, 38 -- who entered the Capitol for two minutes on January 6 -- was sentenced to 45 days of home detention after pleading guilty to unlawfully parading or picketing.

