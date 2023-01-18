Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

Wes Moore (right) is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader on January 18 in Annapolis.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

Wes Moore, an Army veteran and former nonprofit executive, was sworn in Wednesday as Maryland's first Black governor.

He's the third Black person to be elected governor in US history.

CNN's Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.