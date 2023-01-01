Wes Moore reflects on historic election as Maryland's first Black governor

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore speaks to media during a press conference announcing transition details, at the University of Maryland, on November 10, 2022 in College Park, Maryland.

 Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post/Getty Images

Wes Moore, the incoming governor of Maryland, reflected Sunday on the historic nature of his election as the state's first Black chief executive.

"It is remarkable," the Democrat said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" with Dana Bash, who pointed out that Maryland will also have a Black attorney general, treasurer and state House speaker. "I'm proud of the history that I'm going to make in this race of being the state's first Black governor."

