Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in North Carolina, said Sunday her state needed a senator "who's going to fight hard to lower costs" but avoided a question over whether she was satisfied with how President Joe Biden and national Democrats have handled inflation.

"Folks want to know that the Senate is going to lower costs," Beasley told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked about Washington's response to inflation. "In the greatest country in the world, folks should not have to make choices around buying groceries or school supplies or high-price medication."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.