More than 40 million federal student loan borrowers could be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, but they will likely have to wait several more months before the Supreme Court rules on whether President Joe Biden can implement his proposed relief program.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in two cases challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness program, but justices aren't expected to issue their decision until late June or early July.

