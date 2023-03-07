More than two years after an alleged Russian hacking campaign exposed glaring weakness in US federal defenses, the Department of Homeland Security's cyber agency has not updated a key agency blueprint for maintaining communications in the event of a major hack, the department's inspector general said Monday.

The watchdog's finding highlights the continued fallout from the 2020 Russian cyber-espionage campaign, which infiltrated at least nine US federal agencies and prompted major changes to US cybersecurity policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.