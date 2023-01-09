A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than $700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.

The Campaign Legal Center's complaint also alleges that the embattled congressman's campaign falsified how it spent campaign funds, citing dozens of disbursements of exactly $199.99 -- one penny below the threshold above which campaigns are required to retain receipts.

