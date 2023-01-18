A bill introduced by Democrats in Washington's state legislature would prevent private health data that is collected by apps -- particularly those that track menstrual cycles -- from being shared without consumers' consent.

The proposed law, called the My Health, My Data Act, reflects fears by some women that, following last year's Supreme Court decision that ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion, period-tracking data could be used by authorities to charge them with crimes if they run afoul of abortion laws.

