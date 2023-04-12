The person behind a massive leak of classified US military documents worked on a military base and posted sensitive national security secrets in an online group of acquaintances, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The Post reporting, which CNN could not independently verify, covers new ground in identifying the supposed leaker of highly classified documents -- including some that paint a pessimistic US view of the war in Ukraine -- and provides the first known details about who may be behind a major national security breach that has rocked Washington in recent days.

