A federal judge has set a hearing for next week in a blockbuster medication abortion case in Texas but took a series of highly unusual steps to delay making the public aware that such a hearing was being scheduled, The Washington Post reported.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who is hearing the case, held a private call Friday with the case's lawyers and scheduled the hearing for Wednesday, according to the Post. The call was not publicly noticed on the case's docket, nor did the judge issue a public order announcing that Wednesday's hearing had been scheduled. The case is not under seal.

