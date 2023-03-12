US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who is hearing the case, held a private call Friday with the case's lawyers and scheduled the hearing for Wednesday, according to the Post. The call was not publicly noticed on the case's docket, nor did the judge issue a public order announcing that Wednesday's hearing had been scheduled. The case is not under seal.
Kacsmaryk told the lawyers on the call, according to the newspaper, that he would hold off on publicly announcing the Wednesday hearing until Tuesday evening, so as to limit disruptions and potential protests at the proceeding. He also asked that the attorneys on the call -- which reportedly included the Justice Department's lawyers who are defending the drug's approval, lawyers for the anti-abortion activists who are challenging it, and lawyers for a company that distributes the drug and has intervened in the case -- not to publicize the hearing plans before then.
Voicemails left by CNN on Sunday morning with the court's clerk's office and with Kacsmaryk's chambers about the Post's Saturday night report were not immediately returned.
The case is unfolding in Amarillo -- a far-flung court division in Texas' northern panhandle that is a several hours' drive from the state's biggest cities and has only limited direct flight routes. Federal judicial proceedings typically play out in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.