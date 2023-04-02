The Justice Department has obtained new evidence suggesting potential obstruction by former President Donald Trump in the agency's probe of his handling of classified documents, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Investigators have information that indicates Trump personally reviewed some of the documents in his Mar-a-Lago home after receiving a subpoena from the Justice Department, people familiar with the investigation told the Post, out of an apparent wish to hold on to some things.

Kaitlan Collins and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

