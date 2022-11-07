While Democrats in Congress have had many of their progressive plans thwarted this term, left-leaning advocates in multiple states are hoping to advance their causes at the ballot box.

Among the numerous initiatives on the ballot Tuesday are a host of measures related to health care and finances. Voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid in South Dakota, increase the minimum wage in Nebraska and Nevada, raise taxes on the wealthy in California and Massachusetts and address medical debt in Arizona.

