Voters are casting the final ballots in races that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor's mansions across the country, amid concerns about inflation and gas prices that have created serious headwinds for Democrats.

Republicans have run against the party in power by blaming Americans' economic insecurities on President Joe Biden and Democrats. They've already promised to launch investigations into the administration and cripple its agenda if they win the House majority, and many of their nominees have echoed former President Donald Trump's election falsehoods, leading to Biden's repeated warnings about threats to democracy.

