Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Tuesday that he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president," Ramaswamy wrote in a Wall Street Journal editorial. "I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream—one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence."

