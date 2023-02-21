Voters in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will pick their next representative Tuesday in a special election that could make history in the commonwealth.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, the Democratic nominee in this heavily Democratic district, would become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress if she wins. She's facing Republican Leon Benjamin in the race to fill the term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died a few weeks after winning reelection in November.

Gregory Krieg, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.