Virginia McLaurin, who garnered national fame for her dance with then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2016, has died. She was 113.

Her death was confirmed by her son Felipe Cardoso, who told CNN she died Monday morning. A post on McLaurin's official Facebook page also said she "had been under hospice care for a few days."

