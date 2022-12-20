Virginia Democrats will choose a nominee on Tuesday for the special election to fill the term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November just weeks after winning reelection.

Democrats in the 4th Congressional District are holding a "firehouse primary" -- or one that's conducted by the party organization, instead of by election officials -- across a handful of pop-up voting locations in the Richmond-area district.

