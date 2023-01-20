Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he's running for reelection in 2024

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, here in 2022, announced Friday that he's running for reelection in 2024.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he's running for reelection in 2024.

"I have been really grappling with what to do with respect to my time in the Senate, and I'm very happy to announce that I'm going to run for a third term in the Senate," he told reporters at an event in Richmond, Virginia.

