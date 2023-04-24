Domestic violent extremists have in the last year increasingly shared tactics with each other on using guns to attack electric power stations in a move that likely escalates the threat to US critical infrastructure, according to a Department of Homeland Security bulletin obtained by CNN.

Following multiple high-profile attacks on US power substations last year, extremists have stepped up sharing of "online messaging and operational guidance promoting attacks against this sector," says the DHS bulletin, which was distributed to US critical infrastructure operators on Monday.

