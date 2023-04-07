Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Black Tennessee lawmakers

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Nashville on Friday to advocate for gun control and meet with the two Black state lawmakers who were expelled from the General Assembly after they protested in favor of gun control on the state House floor.

Harris' office said she will meet with all Democratic state lawmakers in Nashville, and the three lawmakers who faced expulsion votes will be in attendance. The third lawmaker who is a White woman was not expelled.

