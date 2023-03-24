Stephanie Young, a veteran Democratic aide, has been tapped to be Vice President Kamala Harris' new senior adviser to focus on messaging and outreach.

Young's role is a new position for the vice president's office, meant to take a birds-eye approach to manage Harris' overall communications platform and political engagement but not fill the role of a day-to-day communications director. Her second communications director in two years, Jamal Simmons, departed the office around New Year's for family reasons. The role still has not been filled.

