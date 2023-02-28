Paul Vallas, a long-time public schools chief who challenged Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a tough-on-crime message, will advance to an April runoff in the mayor's race, CNN projected Tuesday.

Lightfoot is battling for her political survival with Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, and US Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, for the second spot in that runoff.

