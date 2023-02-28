The US Department of Agriculture's Equity Commission on Tuesday will present more than 30 recommendations it hopes will extend opportunities to communities of color and help resolve longstanding discriminatory practices across the agency, according to a copy of the interim report obtained by CNN.

In particular, the report calls for greater diversity across the agency, equitable access to USDA programs and accountability for the USDA to follow through on recommendations that are implemented.

