(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for financial relief of up to $500,000 for farmers who have faced discrimination in its lending programs.

Opening the application process is a step forward in the department’s effort to remedy decades of discrimination felt by farmers of color after a previous push by the Biden administration to provide payouts faced legal hurdles.

